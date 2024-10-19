Boeing has a new offer for more than 33,000 workers who have been on strike since September 13.

Voting will take place on October 23 for members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union in Washington, Oregon, and California.

On Saturday, union members say they received a contract proposal with new terms, such as:

Wages:

A 35% general wage increase spread over 4 years (12% in Year 1, 8% in Year 2, 8% in Year 3, and 7% in Year 4)

Incentive Pay: The Aerospace Machinists Performance Plan or AMPP incentive plan is reinstated, with a guaranteed minimum annual payout of 4%. Including 2024 payout in February, 2025.

Retirement:

Company 401(k) match increased to 100% of the first 8% contributed, in addition to a Special Company Retirement Contribution of 4% guaranteed company contribution.

Additionally, there is a one-time $5,000 contribution to each unit member's Boeing 401(k).

Pension: The Boeing Company Employee Retirement Plan (BCERP) multiplier benefit increases to $105 for vested employees.

Contract changes:

Ratification Bonus : A one-time bonus of $7,000.

Sick Time Call-Out: Reverts to the existing contract language’ call in before shift language removed from contract.

The proposal comes amid mounting pressure from the federal government.

Full statement from the IAM

"The fact the company has put forward an improved proposal is a testament to the resolve and dedication of the frontline workers who’ve been on strike – and to the strong support they have received from so many.

This proposal will be carefully reviewed and voted upon by the frontline workers of Boeing whose dedication to their communities and families have made this company successful in the past.

The workers will ultimately decide if this specific proposal is sufficient in meeting their very legitimate needs and goal of achieving respect and fairness at Boeing.

Like many workers in America, IAM members at Boeing have sacrificed greatly for their employer, including during the pandemic when these workers were reporting to the factory as executives stayed at home. These workers deserve to have all of those sacrifices recognized."

