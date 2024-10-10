Jayapal, US reps calls for Boeing to return to bargaining table with strikers

One day after Boeing pulled its latest contract offer, 30 members of U.S. Congress are calling on the company to return to the negotiating table.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), penned the letter urging the company to "bargain in good faith to reach a fair contract in a timely manner."

That letter went on to point out that Boeing had recently given its CEO more than $32 million.

The latest Boeing offer would have given union workers a 30% raise over four years.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 751 voted the offer down overwhelmingly, keeping roughly 33,000 workers on the picket line.

Union leaders have publicly called for a 40% wage increase, and the return of a pension plan that Boeing eliminated in 2014.

In recent days, striking workers lost their company health benefits. However, union leaders have insisted that they are not giving up.

The negotiating committee put out an update to workers following Boeing’s withdrawal of its last offer, telling workers that they will stand strong and "finish the fight."

The company said it had boosted its offer for take-home pay, and retirement benefits during negotiations with a federal mediator.

"Unfortunately, the union did not seriously consider our proposals. Instead, the union made non-negotiable demands far in excess of what can be accepted if we are to remain competitive as a business," Boeing said in a prepared statement. "Given that position, further negotiations do not make sense at this point and our offer has been withdrawn."

The ongoing strike has shut down production work on Boeing’s 737, 777 and 767 production lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

