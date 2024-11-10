Homeowner arrested for guest's death near Yelm, WA

One man is dead and another arrested following a developing investigation out of Thurston County on Sunday.

Just before 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, deputies arrived on scene to "suspicious circumstances" at a home on 153rd Avenue Southeast, just outside of Yelm, Washington.

Law enforcement say they were informed that there was another person inside the house but that not much more was known about what was going on inside.

Once in the home, deputies found the body of a man on the floor. Detectives came and eventually determined that he was killed.

Investigators say they found probable found that the killer was the homeowner. The suspect was then arrested for second-degree murder.

The dead man is believed to have been a guest of the home.

The investigation is ongoing. People with information are asked to reach out to detectives through dispatch at (360) 704-2740 or by email at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

