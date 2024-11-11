17-year-old girl arrested for protest-related Seattle property damage

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested following a protest in Seattle over the weekend.

The teen is accused of damaging property downtown on Saturday afternoon along the stretch between Denny Way and Bell Street.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Property damage following Build the People's Movement protest in Seattle

The incident took place on Nov. 9th, where there were an estimated 200 demonstrators gathered for a "Build the People’s Movement" event at the Space Needle.

According to Seattle police, the group moved southbound on 5th Avenue toward the downtown core, causing some temporary disruptions to local traffic and non-compliance with certain city ordinances.

Members of the Seattle Police Department's Community Response Group say they saw acts of vandalism, predominantly marked by black spray paint on the vertical surfaces of the Seattle Monorail's support structures.

Police identified and then took the 17-year-old suspect into custody for second-degree malicious mischief. They say she had evidence of spray paint on her hands. Black spray paint canisters were also recovered.

However, the juvenile detention authorities at the Children & Family Justice Center chose not to book the teenager. Following standard procedures, the teen was processed at the West Precinct due to her status as a minor and was later released to her parents' custody.

The city will now work to remove the graffiti from the damaged areas, a job requiring specialized clean-up teams, given the permanence of the tags.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

WA Governor-elect, AG-elect prepared for litigation in 2nd Trump term

Seattle police investigate separate, multiple stabbings in less than 24 hours

Here's how every WA county voted for president in the 2024 general election

Central WA student targeted in racist chain text: ‘Utterly in shock’

Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

Investigators say suspects shot at Pierce Co. deputies during car chase

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.