Expand / Collapse search

Investigators say suspects shot at Pierce Co. deputies during car chase

By
Published  November 7, 2024 7:59pm PST
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Investigators say a suspect in a stolen car shot at deputies

Investigators say a suspect in a stolen car shot at deputies

PARKLAND, WA - Pierce County Sheriff’s officials say two suspects tried to kill their deputies early Thursday morning.

The incident started in a Parkland parking lot. Investigators say patrolling deputies found a car that was reported stolen.

The suspects in the car took off, and the deputies began pursuing them. During the chase, investigators say the suspects fired several rounds at them.

FOX 13 Seattle obtained body cam footage from the incident.

RAW: Bodycam video shows suspects shoot at Pierce Co. deputies during pursuit

Bodycam video shows the moment investigators say two suspects in a stolen car began firing at Pierce County deputies during a chase.

"Oh, they are shooting at us," one deputy is heard saying.

According to investigators, the suspects crashed into a guardrail on Yakima Avenue South.

Both suspects ran away, but deputies found them fast. Investigators say a police K9 helped find one of the suspects. The other suspect was hiding in a bystander’s truck.

One suspect is 27-years-old, the other is 43-years-old. They were booked for attempted murder, drive-by shooting and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said they found guns, gun parts, spent casings, and meth.

There are no reports of any injuries.

VIDEO: Motorcyclist pulls gun on deputy in WA

New video shows the moment a motorcyclist pulled a gun on a deputy during a routine traffic stop in Pierce County, Washington

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Central WA student targeted in racist chain text: ‘Utterly in shock’

SPS superintendent on school consolidations: ‘We’re investing in Seattle’s future’

WA Governor-elect, AG-elect prepared for litigation in 2nd Trump term

Pacific Northwest wedding vendors helping LGBTQ couples rushing to tie the knot

Child in car seat nearly hit by gunfire in Seattle

Bryan Kohberger's defense asks judge to ban the death penalty

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.