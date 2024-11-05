Puyallup teen in critical condition after being hit by car on Halloween

A 13-year-old from Puyallup remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after he was hit by a vehicle while trick-or-treating with friends.

Speaking with the victim’s family, C.J. was one of three children who were hit in three separate incidents in Tacoma on Halloween night.

Citing privacy and his age, C.J.’s family asked FOX 13 that we not publish his last name. We are honoring their request.

The incident happened at the intersection of S. 96th Street and A Street, according to Tacoma Police. C.J. has been in the ICU since last Thursday.

Related article

"We are leaning on our faith," said C.J.’s aunt Marissa Fullerton. "We are a family of God. We are praying for a miracle."

Fullerton told FOX 13 C.J.'s parents haven’t gone far from their son’s hospital bed.

"He’s their only child," she said. "He’s in an induced coma. His parents have been there day and night, waiting for him to wake up."

According to family, C.J.’s injuries include but are not limited to a fractured skull, broken eye sockets, a broken leg and a fractured elbow.

"This was supposed to be a night of fun for him and his friends," said Fullerton. "This was his first time trick-or-treating with his friends and not having his parents go."

Video shared with FOX 13 shows C.J. crossing the street in a crosswalk. Seconds later he is hit by a car and thrown."

"He was regrouping with his friends," said Fullerton. "His friends told us C.J. was helping a man experiencing homelessness, giving him a piece of candy, before entering into the crosswalk."

C.J., who turns 14 in a few days, remains in critical condition at Harborview.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

"To not be there when this initially happened, it’s unimaginable for any parent," said Fullerton. "We’re grateful for people in the community. A man actually rushed to C.J.’s side and held his hand before the ambulance arrived."

In light of the three accidents involving children and drivers, C.J.’s family along with others are urging the City of Tacoma to add additional safety measures to the areas impacted. They said they’d like to see the possibility of stop lights, stop signs, roundabouts and additional streetlights.

The family is hoping to prevent a future tragedy while praying their loved one pulls through.

"I’m with him," said C.J.’s great aunt Kandy Fullerton. "I’m fighting with him and anyone else that understands this, if they’re praying, they’re fighting with him too.

As for the driver who hit C.J. Tacoma Police said she remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. So far, there’s no word if she faces any citations or charges.

To help with medical expenses, C.J.’s family has set up a GoFundMe.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Scandals and scoundrels: A look back at Washington's history of governors

VIDEO: Vancouver, WA ballot box explosion caught on camera

Boeing strike over, factory workers accept latest contract offer

Whidbey Island, WA couple buys house filled with 1000s of bats

3 people injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Here's how many electoral votes each US state gets

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.