3 trick-or-treaters hit by drivers, injured on Halloween night in Tacoma

The Tacoma Police Department is investigating three separate instances of trick-or-treaters being hit by drivers on Halloween night.

The department said the first accident happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Nassau Avenue Northeast and Northshore Parkway Northeast.

According to police, the eight-year-old suffered minor injuries. The driver was not arrested but cooperated with police and was issued a ticket.

The second incident happened around 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of East 59th and Portland Avenue.

"I witnessed the tail end of it," said neighbor Scott Orr. "I had to call my loved ones and my child who was trick-or-treating just to make sure they were okay."

TPD said another eight-year-old was hit by a car and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

"I saw at least two ambulances," Orr said.

Right now, there’s no word on the child’s condition.

TPD said the driver and several witnesses stayed on scene to talk with police. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

"People just need to slow down," said Orr. "People are always speeding through this area."

The third incident happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 96th and "A" Street.

This case involved a 13-year-old being hit. They were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Video shared with FOX 13 shows the child entering a crosswalk just before being hit.

TPD said the driver involved in the incident stayed to talk with police. Witnesses were also able to provide statements.

No arrest was made, but the investigation is ongoing.

