Seattle will 'fall back' this weekend with earlier sunsets ahead

Widespread rain will turn to on and off showers Friday afternoon as unsettled weather continues in western Washington.

Highs will be in the low 50s Friday with decreasing shower activity as the day goes on.

It will be a cool and wet Friday across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Snow continues to fall in the mountains through Saturday morning, as snow levels bounce between 4,000 and 5,000 feet. Areas around the Mt. Baker Ski resort could see 10-15 inches of snow, while White Pass and Stevens Pass continue to see modest accumulation of 5-8 inches through Saturday morning.

Snow levels will bounce between 4,000 and 5,000 feet through Monday in the Washington Cascades. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This weekend, Daylight Saving Time will end in Seattle. We will be setting the clocks back one hour early Sunday morning. Sunday will feature the first 4:00 hour sunset of the season. In just three weeks, the sun will set before 4:30 PM in Seattle.

We will start to enter the "Big Dark" in Seattle after we turn back the clocks this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the UW Huskies football game on Saturday, expect light showers during the game. For the Seahawks game on Sunday, it should be dry with mostly cloudy skies.

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the LA Rams on Sunday under cloudy skies. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday, a stronger storm system will push through Western Washington. This will bring heavy rain at times, gusty wind, and mountain snow.

The next storm system will arrive on Monday, bringing rain and gusty wind. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're looking for some dry days, Wednesday and Thursday look like our best bet for now. Have a great weekend!

This weekend looks more dry than wet in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

