Seattle police investigate SODO shooting, man found shot at transit stop

The Brief A man was found with gunshot wounds on a transit platform. The shooting happened in Seattle's SODO area. Police are looking for a suspect, or suspects.



A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest on Sunday in Seattle's SODO neighborhood..

Timeline:

The victim was found shot at a transit platform in SODO on Apr. 6. However, police cannot confirm that is where he was shot. Officers continue to look for where the crime scene originated.

He approached KCSO deputies alone and was not able to provide more information about the incident.

While SPD was able to locate some disturbances in the neighborhood, they are still investigating the cause, site, and suspects of the shooting.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

ICE arrests 37 people at Bellingham, WA roofing company

7 million pounds of WA food at risk as federal cuts loom

1 juvenile dead, 2 in critical condition in Skyway, WA

New study reveals you need $169K to be financially happy in Seattle

12 WA residents made Forbes's list of 2025 billionaires

Everything to know about the Washington State Spring Fair

Seattle Restaurant Week 2025 by neighborhood

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.