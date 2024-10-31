Seattle weather: A wet, cool and breezy start to November

It was a cloudy and cool Halloween, and the rain unfortunately returned just in time for the trick-or-treaters. Rain continues tonight into Friday morning with more high elevation snow.

Temperatures were cool again, with highs only reaching the low 50s.

Showers will continue overnight with winds a little breezy at times. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

It will be a wet start to Friday with plenty of rain across western Washington. Snow will also be in the mountain passes, mainly above 4000'.

It will be a wet start to Friday with plenty of rain across Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Mountain Headlines for the next several days includes snow and a Winter Weather Advisory. The Advisory remains in effect for the Cascades above 4000-5000' through Friday evening.

Temperatures will be cool again on Friday, with highs only getting into the low 50s. Winds will also be a little breezy, especially in the South Sound.

Temperatures will be cool again Friday, with highs only getting into the low 50s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will be scattered through Friday evening, and spotty on Saturday and Sunday. We will see more rain to start the week with another frontal system, bringing more mountain snow and breezy winds as well. Rain breaks return from Wednesday into Thursday.