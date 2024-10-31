Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: A wet, cool and breezy start to November

Published  October 31, 2024 7:22pm PDT
Seattle weather: A wet, breezy and cool start to November

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast!

It was a cloudy and cool Halloween, and the rain unfortunately returned just in time for the trick-or-treaters. Rain continues tonight into Friday morning with more high elevation snow. 

Weather Headlines

Temperatures were cool again, with highs only reaching the low 50s. 

Highs Today

Showers will continue overnight with winds a little breezy at times. Temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s.

Lows Tonight

It will be a wet start to Friday with plenty of rain across western Washington. Snow will also be in the mountain passes, mainly above 4000'.

Wet morning

The Mountain Headlines for the next several days includes snow and a Winter Weather Advisory. The Advisory remains in effect for the Cascades above 4000-5000' through Friday evening. 

Pass Forecast

Temperatures will be cool again on Friday, with highs only getting into the low 50s. Winds will also be a little breezy, especially in the South Sound.

Tomorrow's Highs

Showers will be scattered through Friday evening, and spotty on Saturday and Sunday. We will see more rain to start the week with another frontal system, bringing more mountain snow and breezy winds as well. Rain breaks return from Wednesday into Thursday. 

Seattle Extended

