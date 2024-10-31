Seattle Public Schools to pay $16M to former student alleging years of sexual abuse

Seattle Public Schools has agreed to pay $16 million to a former Garfield High School student who alleged the district failed to protect her from years of sexual abuse by two coaches.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2024, claims SPS failed to take the necessary steps to safeguard the student when she was 13 years old. It cites a failure to report the sexual abuse, along with "extreme and outrageous conduct" that allowed the abuse and discrimination based on disability.

Oshan and Associates is representing the student. The law firm claims two men, a former volunteer weightlifting coach and assistant coach for the Garfield girls' basketball team, had groomed and sexually abused the teen from 2013 until after 2017.

Walter Jones, the weightlifting coach, allegedly raped the student repeatedly, including in the school's weight room. The abuse started after Jones was allowed to volunteer in 2013, despite being placed on the district's "Do Not Re-Hire" list due to previous misconduct, according to the law firm.

"Jones allegedly threatened to kill the student and her family if she reported the incidents," the law firm said.

The assistant coach, Marvin Hall, reportedly kept the victim in an abusive relationship that stretched into her adult years. Hall allegedly initiated the relationship following his hiring in 2017, while he was married with children.

Marvin Hall (via Garfield High School website)

Seattle Public Schools says both Jones and Hall have been criminally charged for their actions, and are not allowed to volunteer or work for SPS. Hall resigned from his position at SPS in August 2022, according to the district.

"The district takes these incidents very seriously and has fully cooperated with law enforcement. SPS remains committed to its preventative trainings and to strengthening its procedures to prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future," said a spokesperson for SPS.

SPS says the district will pay $500,000 of the settlement, and the rest will be paid by the Washington Schools Risk Management Pool.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Police release new info of suspect behind OR, WA ballot box fires

Seattle street takeover near Space Needle leads to fireworks attack on police

Pentagon audit says Boeing cleaned up on Air Force parts, including soap dispensers marked up 8,000%

Crews knock down massive storage fire in Fife, WA

WA child rape suspect on the run for 2 years arrested

Feds, WA authorities bust fentanyl ring based in Seattle's U District

Caught on camera: Thieves steal food truck from behind Masonic Lodge in Parkland

Bryan Kohberger defense eyes death penalty fine print in Idaho student murders

2 men accused of setting man on fire at Olympia encampment, killing him

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.