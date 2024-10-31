Crews knock down massive storage fire in Fife, WA

Crews extinguished a massive fire that broke out at a storage facility in Fife on Wednesday night.

Firefighters were still at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, spraying water on hot spots that remained.

An inferno breaks out at a storage center in Fife, Washington.

The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) said the fire started around 11:19 p.m. at the 'Fife You Store It' on 20th St. E along I-5. Officials have asked the public to avoid 20th St. and Frank Albert Rd. E while the scene is active.

FOX 13's John Hopperstad reported from the scene that smoke was still rising into the air, at times nearly covering parts of the interstate.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters encountered an inferno at the storage facility, prompting a declaration of a two-alarm fire.

Efforts were made to prevent the fire from spreading and to salvage as much of the building as possible. Multiple storage units were completely destroyed, and any surviving contents were likely damaged by smoke and water.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, and crews don't believe anyone was inside during the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Fife You Store It, a family-owned business, has been operating in Fife since 1977.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.