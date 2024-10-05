There will be another closure on I-5 in Fife as crews continue work on a large-scale bridge construction project. This is the second in a series of four weekend closures.

Closures will begin at 7 p.m. on October 5 and end at noon on Sunday, October 6 as the workers lay more girders for the SR-167 bridge.

SR-167 bridge construction over I-5 in Fife

I-5 closure timelines

7 p.m. – Lanes restricted in both directions on I-5

10:30 p.m. – All northbound lanes close

11 p.m. – All southbound lanes close

I-5 reopening timelines

8 a.m. – Northbound lanes begin opening

8:30 p.m. – Southbound lanes begin opening

12 p.m. – All lanes open in both directions

SR-167 bridge construction over I-5 in Fife

WSDOT Tacoma confirmed the two girders just installed were the second-longest in the world at 222 feet and nine inches.

The longest bridge girders in the world are also in Washington, located on the Puyallup R. bridge. Those are just three inches longer at 223 feet even.

The Saturday closure will allow crews the space to safely install even more as the project develops.

More overnight closures of the same nature will be in effect for the weekends of October 11-13 and October 18-20.

MORE STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Dog falls onto car from I-5 overpass in Seattle, WSP investigating

Judge increases bail for suspect in fatal Renton stabbing

Bellevue family killer resentenced after WA juvenile law changes

DOJ: Seattle family led fentanyl ring targeting Lummi Nation

View of northern lights possible in Seattle across 3 days

How to watch, stream Seattle Seahawks vs Giants

This Seattle burger joint earns title of WA's 'best burger'

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.