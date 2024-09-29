Bridge demolition at center of I-5 closures in Fife, WA

WSDOT crews have been doing a monstrous project for what the department is calling their ‘Monster Weekend’ of traffic hurdles snarling traffic across the greater-Seattle area.

The images show the quick work to use the weekend of September 28-29 to shut down I-5 between SR-18 and 54th Avenue in Fife for a bridge demolition. Eventually, a new bridge will be built to create an SR 167 Expressway over the interstate.

WSDOT crews tearing down a portion of the 70th Ave. bridge over I-5 in Fife for Monster Weekend.

WSDOT began work on this project back on September 7. The closures have been overnight only.

The closures are part of the Puget Sound Getaway, which includes the State Route 167 Completion Project in Pierce County and the State Route 509 Completion Project in King County.

These closures will continue over the next three weekends:

Oct. 4 and 5

Oct. 11 and 12

Oct. 18 and 19

More on these projects can be found on theWSDOT SR 167 Completion Project page.

