WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers to prepare for what will be a monstrous weekend of construction closures in the Seattle area.

WSDOT is expected to close four major roadways between Seattle and Tacoma, starting as early as 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and continuing until early Monday morning. A fifth major roadway will be closed overnight on this same Friday.

Keep reading to learn more about the road closures on SR-520, Mercer Street, Northbound I-405, Southbound SR-167 and I-5.

Weekend closures on SR-520

WSDOT says SR-520 will be closed from I-5 to 92nd Ave. NE beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7. These closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Weekend closures on Mercer Street

WSDOT says the Mercer Street on-ramps will be closed to north and southbound I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday. The closures will remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30,

Weekend closures on I-405

Northbound I-405 will be closed from N Southport Dr./Sunset Blvd. NE to Coal Creek Parkway SE beginning at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The closures will remain in place until 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Weekend closures on SR-167

WSDOT says southbound SR-167 will be closed from SR-516 to S 277th St. beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The closures will stay in place until 4 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30.

Weekend closures on I-5 in Fife

WSDOT says I-5 will be closed between SR-18 and 54th Ave. in Fife beginning on Friday, Sept. 7. Crews say this will be an overnight closure only.

The closures are part of the Puget Sound Getaway, which includes the State Route 167 Completion Project in Pierce County and the State Route 509 Completion Project in King County.

These closures will happen over the next four weekends:

Sept. 27 and 28

Oct. 4 and 5

Oct. 11 and 12

Oct. 18 and 19

The Source The Washington State Department of Transportation provided information for this article.

