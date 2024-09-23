Overnight weekend closures on I-5 in Fife start this weekend

article

Beginning this weekend, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will start overnight closures on parts of I-5 in Fife.

The closures are part of the Puget Sound Getaway, which includes the State Route 167 Completion Project in Pierce County and the State Route 509 Completion Project in King County.

Both directions of I-5 between SR 18 and 54th Avenue East will close to set girders for a new bridge.

This will happen over four weekends, closing the highway on Friday and Saturday nights:

Sept. 27 and 28

Oct. 4 and 5

Oct. 11 and 12

Oct. 18 and 19

On Friday and Saturday nights, lanes will start closing at 7 p.m., with all northbound lanes closed by 10:30 p.m. and southbound lanes by 11 p.m.

On Saturday mornings, lanes will start to reopen at 7 a.m. with all lanes open by 11 a.m. On Sunday mornings, lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. with all lanes by noon.

