Fall is the perfect time to visit one of Washington’s many apple-picking farms, offering scenic views, delicious fruit and fun activities for the whole family.

From the rolling orchards of Lynden to the picturesque fields of Snohomish, these farms provide a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the harvest season while picking your favorite apples.

Bellewood Farms – Lynden, WA

Bellewood Farms, home to one of the largest apple orchards in western Washington with 25,000 trees, is known for its juicy Honeycrisp apples and 22 other varieties and pears. Families can enjoy free rides on the Apple Bin Train, which stops at trees ready for picking. After picking, don’t miss their café, where you can savor cider donuts, fresh apple pies and homemade cider while enjoying stunning views of Mt. Baker.

Honeycrisp and Tsugaru are open for U-pick from Sept.18 to Sept. 25.

Location: 6140 Guide Meridian Drive, Lynden, WA, 98264

Hours: Wed.–Sun., 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Online: bellewoodfarms.com

Swans Trail Farms – Snohomish, WA

Swans Trail Farms offers over 4,000 apple trees on its 5-acre orchard in Snohomish, with Honeycrisps, Cosmic Crips, Ambrosia and Jonagolds available for picking. The farm also hosts its annual Apple Festival in mid-September, where visitors can watch apples being pressed into cider. The family-friendly farm features corn mazes, a cow train and other activities for kids, making it a perfect day trip destination.

Location: 7301 Rivershore Road, Snohomish, WA, 98290

Hours: Open daily, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (U-pick open while supplies last)

Online: swanstrailfarms.com

Bailey Farm – Snohomish, WA

A fifth-generation family farm, Bailey Farm offers more than just apples. Families can pick a variety of fruits and vegetables, including potatoes and carrots. Apple picking, led by ripe Honeycrisp apples, begins Sept. 21. Buckets and bags are provided, but bringing a wagon or stroller is recommended for easier access around the farm.

Note: The farm expects its U-pick apples to be completely picked by the end of Sept. 21, but if not, it will also be open for apple U-pick on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Location: 12691 Springhetti Rd., Snohomish, WA, 98296

Hours: Open daily, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Online: baileyveg.com

Jones Creek Farm – Sedro-Woolley, WA

Jones Creek Farm boasts over 50 varieties of apples for picking, including Honeycrisps and Jonagolds. Apples are available from August through October, with pears, peaches, plums, and pumpkins also in season. There are no fees for parking or entry, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own bags and boxes for their harvest. Check out the farm's rules before your visit.

Location: 32260 Burrese Road, Sedro-Woolley, WA, 98284

Hours: Fri.–Mon., 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Online: skagitvalleyfruit.com

West Valley U-Pick – Yakima, WA

If you're looking for a day trip, West Valley U-Pick offers a variety of apples, including Gala, Fuji and Honeycrisp, along with pears, tomatoes, and more. The farm allows guests to use their cider presses for free when purchasing apples, making it a great spot for fresh-pressed cider.

Leashed dogs are welcome, and picnic areas are available to make the day even more enjoyable.

Location: 11901 Zier Rd., Yakima, WA, 98908

Hours: Sept. 22, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Sept. 27-28, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Online: wvupick.com

Be sure to check each farm’s website for specific hours and apple varieties before planning your visit.

