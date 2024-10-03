View of northern lights possible in Seattle across 3 days

After a massive solar flare ejected from the sun on Thursday, the northern lights are expected to return to the skies over the next three days, and Seattle could get a glimpse!

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm is anticipated to reach Earth on Friday and last through the weekend. The strongest display will likely be on Saturday.

Much of the northern U.S. and Canada will have a good view of the solar storm. While Seattle's display may not be as impressive as Bellingham's, a northern glow should still be visible through the naked eye.

Thursday's solar flare was the strongest in seven years, according to NOAA. The resulting geomagnetic storm is expected to have some minor effects to technological infrastructure, though they will mainly be mitigated.

The northern lights could even reach Seattle on Thursday, with the city listed as having a "good" glimpse within the view line.

How can I see the northern lights?

First of all, the weather can't be cloudy in order to see the northern lights. Sadly, clouds will increase from the northwest on Thursday, so some Seattleites may only be able to see it briefly. This weekend looks clearer though.

Additionally, you want to avoid light pollution. Try heading to a park or somewhere that has minimal lighting for the best view possible.

How to I capture the northern lights?

To capture the northern lights in real-time, you'll need to adjust some of your camera settings.

Filming requires shutter speeds of at least 1/30 or 1/25 of a second to achieve smooth motion.

Cameras with high ISO capabilities are also reccommended for their ability to handle extreme low-light conditions.

On smartphone, you'll want to screen record your camera while in Photo Mode, and edit the recording after.

When is the best time to see the northern lights in Seattle?

While the best northern lights display is expected to arrive on Saturday, the exact timeframe of the solar storm is still being determined. There's some uncertainty regarding its intensity as well, but there's also high potential.

Visit the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center website for updates on the northern lights.

