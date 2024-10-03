Tickets for the critically acclaimed musical "Hamilton" will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m.

The production will run at Seattle's Paramount Theatre from Feb. 4 to March 2, 2025.

Tickets can be purchased online at STGPresents.org or Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, or in person at the Paramount Theatre Box Office, open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the show's popularity, a maximum of nine tickets per account is allowed for this engagement, with prices ranging from $49 to $219. Premium seats start at $229, and a lottery for 40 $10 seats will be available for each performance, with details to be announced closer to the event.

Producer Jeffrey Seller emphasized the importance of purchasing tickets from authorized sources to avoid overpriced or counterfeit options.

"For the best seats, the best prices, and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Seattle engagement should be made through STGPresents.org," he said.

"Hamilton" tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s Founding Fathers, as he navigates love, ambition and legacy. The musical features a unique blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and traditional Broadway styles. Adapted from Ron Chernow’s biography, "Hamilton" has garnered numerous accolades, including 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The musical's creative team includes book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail and choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, among others. "Hamilton" is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The performance schedule for "Hamilton" in Seattle

Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. (ASL and audio-described performance) and 6:30 p.m. (open-captioned performance)

For more information on "Hamilton," visit HamiltonMusical.com and follow the musical on social media @HamiltonMusical on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

"Hamilton" is part of the 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group.

