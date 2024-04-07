What Broadway shows are coming to Seattle's Paramount Theatre?

An exciting slate of Broadway shows are set to arrive at Seattle's Paramount Theatre in the near future, featuring Disney classics, renowned musicals, and stories you won't forget.

Though Sunday marks the last show of Beetlejuice, Seattle Broadway still has 14 different performances listed until August 2025.

Here's what to expect:

Disney's Aladdin - April 24 - 28, 2024 / Discover a whole new world!

Girl From the North Country / June 25 - 30, 2024 - A new musical that reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan.

Company - July 23 - 28, 2024 / A groundbreaking musical comedy that explores the true meaning of being in a relationship.

Peter Pan - August 21 - 25, 2024 / A new definitive version of a story that never grows old.

Funny Girl - September 24 - 29, 2024 / Everyone told her she’d never be a star, but then something funny happened.

Wicked - Novemebr 6 - December 1, 2024 / The untold true story of the Witches of Oz.

Back to the Future - December 10 - 22, 2024 / Great Scott! The beloved cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical.

Kimberly Akimbo - January 7 - 12, 2025 / A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order).

Hamilton - February 4 - March 2, 2025 / A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

Life of Pi - April 15 - 20, 2025 / Based on the popular novel, this show tells an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

Six - May 6 - 11, 2025 / A modern retelling of the lives of the six wives of Henry VIII, presented in the form of a pop concert.

Riverdance - May 30 - June 1, 2025 / The international Irish dance phenomenon is back by popular demand.

Mamma Mia! - June 10 - 15, 2025 / A mother, a daughter, three possible dads and a trip down the aisle you'll never forget.

& Juliet - July 29 - August 3, 2025 / What would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo? This romantic comedy explores just that!

If more than one of these shows catches your eye, Broadway at The Paramount is offering season subscription packages.

Discover more about these great performances on the Seattle Broadway website.

The Paramount Theatre doesn't just have Broadway shows though, as many prominent artists and comedians are set to perform at the venue this year. View the Paramount's full schedule on its website.

