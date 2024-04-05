Loren Culp to potentially lose WASPC membership over offensive online posts

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) have sent a letter to Loren Culp to potentially expel his membership from the organization.

In a letter dated April 3, the WASPC Executive Board called Culp out for "numerous offensive public social media posts and comments" in which he called Washington State Representative Jacqueline Maycumber a "female dog" and called Washington State Representative Travis Couture a b---h.

Culp posted the letter to social media platform 'X' and doubled down on his previous tweets.

FOX 13 reached out to Culp for comment but he declined our interview request because it would be recorded.

The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs would not comment on the situation but former President of WASPC, Ozzie Knezovich, weighed in on the tweets.

"This is so far out of line, it's unfathomable that somebody of his stature would say something like that," said Knezovich.

The retired, 4-time elected Republican Sheriff of Spokane County, says it's rare for WASPC to send a letter of this kind unless it's "very warranted" and says this "has been a long time coming."

"If you're not going to wear that badge with honor and pride and represent that profession with the dignity that you should, then [Culp] should be removed from the association," said Knezovich.

The WASPC letter includes a number of sheriffs, chiefs and the FBI but Culp does have some law enforcement in his corner.

FOX 13 reached out to Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer who was CCed on the WASPC letter.

Sheriff Songer says Culp has first amendment rights and that he had "no problem" with Culp's tweets "as long as [Culp] is not breaking the law."

Culp is the former police chief of the city of Republic.

He ran against and lost to both Governor Jay Inslee in the 2020 gubernatorial race and U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse in the 2022 4th District race.

"Loren Culp represents the worst of the right," said Knezovich. "He should not be elected to represent anybody because he does not have the ability to represent the people of Washington or even to run for dog catcher," said Knezovich.

Though Culp is not campaigning for himself this year, Knezovich says Culp has ties to Brian Dansel and Michael Baumgartner, two candidates running for Washington's 5th Congressional District.

Knezovich called on both Dansel and Baumgartner to denounce Culp’s conduct and for Dansel to fire Culp from his campaign.

Michael Baumgartner tells FOX 13 that Culp has no connections to his campaign and never has.

Brian Dansel has not responded to FOX 13.

After hearing about this story, Knezovich immediately endorsed Jacquelin Maycumber and said the offensive tweets made toward her and Couture should be a reminder.

"We need to be careful about who we elect, who is running for office and this is a prime example of why the extremes are killing our nation," said Knezovich. "It's time to get back to who we truly are and represent ourselves with the dignity and respect that Americans should treat each other with."

According to the WASPC letter, the association's bylaws can expel a member with a vote from 8-board members and the Executive Board plans to meet on April 29 to review Culp's potential response and vote on the proposed expulsion.

