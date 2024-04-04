Top weekend things to do in Seattle April 5-7

article

Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out a Red Bull-sponsored breakdance competition, the Taco Libre Truck Showdown, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, the Daffodil Parade and more.

If you decide to head out for something, make sure to dress for the occasion and check the latest weather forecast before you leave.

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival

The annual Skagit Valley Tulip Festival began this month, and it's one of the largest tulip festivals in the U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of people visit the tulip farms each year, and organizers want to make sure visitors make the best of their trip. Check out our Skagit Valley Tulip Festival guide for all the details and need-to-know information before you go.

'Red Bull Lords of the Floor’ breakdance competition

The legendary dance competition, 'Red Bull Lords of Floor', is making a comeback in Seattle on April 6, 2024. This epic 2v2 breakdance contest is hosted by the internationally acclaimed comedian, Jo Koy, who received the key to his hometown, Tacoma, in 2022. This event is not to be missed.

Taco Libre Truck Showdown (21+)

The Taco Libre Truck Showdown, organized by Seattle Night Markets, promises a not-to-be-missed gathering featuring taco vendors, a specialty margarita bar, a live mariachi band, a nighttime marketplace, and exhilarating wrestling displays from Lucha Libre Volcánica.

The event is based at Hangar 30 at Magnuson Park, located at 6310 NE 74th St. in Seattle, and is open to those aged 21 and over.

Beetlejuice the musical

Inspired by the Tim Burton movie, Beetlejuice is a musical showcasing the life-altering experiences of a peculiar teen, who encounters a newly deceased pair and a striped-clad demon. The show is being held at The Paramount Theatre, located at 911 Pine St. in Seattle, and is suitable for those aged 13 and above.

Harry Potter experience

Journey through rooms that plunge you into the heart of the series in "Harry Potter: Magic at Play." It offers engaging exhibits suitable for all age groups, capped off with a visit to a gift shop.

The experience is located at The Bravern, 11111 NE 8th St., Bellevue.

Seattle Sounders vs. CF Montreal

KANSAS CITY, KS - MARCH 25: Jordan Morris #13 of Seattle Sounders FC during a game between Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park on March 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Seattle Sounders take on CF Montreal at Lumen Field on April 6. Kick-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Daffodil Parade

The Daffodil Parade features floats adorned with daffodils, marching ensembles, jesters, and pirates gliding through Tacoma at 10:15 a.m., Puyallup at 12:45 p.m., Sumner at 2:30 p.m., and Orting at 5 p.m. The parade, which takes place April 6, is the main attraction of the Daffodil Festival and comes at no cost.

Jurassic Quest

It's time to go back to the Jurassic era. Jurassic Quest, the world's grandest and most attended dinosaur-themed event, offers thrilling activities for every family member and is coming to Seattle exclusively for the weekend.

Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite

TOPSHOT - A Paw Patrol balloon is seen during the 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on November 23, 2023. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Children go wild for the adorable canines in Paw Patrol Live: Heroes Unite, demonstrating that "no job is too big, no pup is too small" while imparting valuable teachings about social skills, citizenship and problem-solving methods. The event takes place on April 5 and 6 at Angel of the Winds in Everett.