BOO Seattle EDM festival full music lineup, tickets, more
SEATTLE - BOO Seattle, a two-day Halloween-themed EDM festival, is returning to the Emerald City at the end of the month, and tickets are still available.
Keep reading to learn more about the festival, the lineup and how to get tickets.
What is BOO Seattle festival?
BOO Seattle is an annual electronic dance music festival that takes place in Seattle during Halloween weekend. The event features multiple themed stages, carnival rides, roaming performers and some of EDM's top DJs.
When is BOO Seattle festival?
This year's BOO Seattle festival is happening on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the WAMU Theater (800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle). Both show days start at 5 p.m.
Where can I buy tickets to BOO Seattle festival?
BOO Seattle tickets can be purchased on the event website. There are both single and two-day general admission options available, as well as VIP Elevated Experience Passes.
How much are tickets to BOO Seattle festival?
There are six different ticket options for BOO Seattle with prices starting at $163.99 and capping at $394.99. Here's a full breakdown of the ticket price options:
- Friday general admission: $163.99
- Friday VIP: $221.99
- Saturday general admission: $176.99
- Saturday VIP: $233.99
- Two-day general admission: $275.99
- Two-day VIP: $394.99
What is the lineup for BOO Seattle?
48 artists are performing for BOO Seattle's two-day EDM festival. Here's a breakdown of the lineup for Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26:
BOO Seattle Friday lineup
- Amp
- Automhate
- Cedric Gervais
- Chris Lorenzo
- Deorro
- Hamdi
- Hedex
- Hol!
- Infekt
- It me
- Joshwa
- Kaskade
- Maddix
- Marauda
- Marie Vaunt
- Odd Mob
- Offaiah
- Pretty Pink
- Riordan
- RZRKT
- Slander
- Tony H
- Torren Foot
- Wenzday
BOO Seattle Saturday lineup
- Afrojack
- Ahee
- Biscits
- Crankdat
- Devault
- Discovery Project
- Fame Sounds B2B Kid Calvin
- Gravedgr
- Hairitage
- Illenium
- Jeanie
- Kaleena Zanders
- Lost Frequencies
- Lumi
- Mark Knight
- Mitis
- Ray Volpe
- Rezz
- San Pacho
- Sir Kutz
- T78
- Wolfstax
- YDG
- Zomboy
What are the costume guidelines BOO Seattle?
- No drugs or drug paraphernalia
- No costumes that resemble police, fire, security, or medical in any way
- No handcuffs
- No glass or ceramic masks
- No full-face makeup that makes you unrecognizable from your government-issued photo ID
- No items resembling weapons or weapon accessories, real or fictional (including whips, lightsabers, axes, pocket knives, swords, guns, fake weapons/props, etc.)
- No violent props, including crops, whips, ropes, chains or tethers
- No sharp metal spikes
- Please remember that we are an inclusive community, and costumes/decorations should not misrepresent race, religion, or cultural heritage.
What can you bring inside WAMU Theater for BOO Seattle?
You can bring personal hygiene items like deodorant, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and lip balm. All of those items must be sealed upon entry. Other festival-specific things like fanny packs, totems, hula-hoops, and glow sticks are allowed. Make sure you read what is permitted for those items, and others, before attending.
