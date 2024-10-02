BOO Seattle EDM festival full music lineup, tickets, more

article

BOO Seattle, a two-day Halloween-themed EDM festival, is returning to the Emerald City at the end of the month, and tickets are still available.

Keep reading to learn more about the festival, the lineup and how to get tickets.

What is BOO Seattle festival?

BOO Seattle is an annual electronic dance music festival that takes place in Seattle during Halloween weekend. The event features multiple themed stages, carnival rides, roaming performers and some of EDM's top DJs.

When is BOO Seattle festival?

This year's BOO Seattle festival is happening on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the WAMU Theater (800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle). Both show days start at 5 p.m.

Where can I buy tickets to BOO Seattle festival?

BOO Seattle tickets can be purchased on the event website. There are both single and two-day general admission options available, as well as VIP Elevated Experience Passes.

How much are tickets to BOO Seattle festival?

There are six different ticket options for BOO Seattle with prices starting at $163.99 and capping at $394.99. Here's a full breakdown of the ticket price options:

Friday general admission: $163.99

Friday VIP: $221.99

Saturday general admission: $176.99

Saturday VIP: $233.99

Two-day general admission: $275.99

Two-day VIP: $394.99

What is the lineup for BOO Seattle?

48 artists are performing for BOO Seattle's two-day EDM festival. Here's a breakdown of the lineup for Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26:

BOO Seattle Friday lineup

Amp

Automhate

Cedric Gervais

Chris Lorenzo

Deorro

Hamdi

Hedex

Hol!

Infekt

It me

Joshwa

Kaskade

Maddix

Marauda

Marie Vaunt

Odd Mob

Offaiah

Pretty Pink

Riordan

RZRKT

Slander

Tony H

Torren Foot

Wenzday

BOO Seattle Saturday lineup

Afrojack

Ahee

Biscits

Crankdat

Devault

Discovery Project

Fame Sounds B2B Kid Calvin

Gravedgr

Hairitage

Illenium

Jeanie

Kaleena Zanders

Lost Frequencies

Lumi

Mark Knight

Mitis

Ray Volpe

Rezz

San Pacho

Sir Kutz

T78

Wolfstax

YDG

Zomboy

What are the costume guidelines BOO Seattle?

No drugs or drug paraphernalia

No costumes that resemble police, fire, security, or medical in any way

No handcuffs

No glass or ceramic masks

No full-face makeup that makes you unrecognizable from your government-issued photo ID

No items resembling weapons or weapon accessories, real or fictional (including whips, lightsabers, axes, pocket knives, swords, guns, fake weapons/props, etc.)

No violent props, including crops, whips, ropes, chains or tethers

No sharp metal spikes

Please remember that we are an inclusive community, and costumes/decorations should not misrepresent race, religion, or cultural heritage.

What can you bring inside WAMU Theater for BOO Seattle?

You can bring personal hygiene items like deodorant, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and lip balm. All of those items must be sealed upon entry. Other festival-specific things like fanny packs, totems, hula-hoops, and glow sticks are allowed. Make sure you read what is permitted for those items, and others, before attending.

