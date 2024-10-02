McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite just in time for the Halloween season.

The fast-food giant announced via its X account Tuesday that its iconic Happy Meal® Boo Buckets will return to participating locations nationwide starting Oct. 15.

These festive pails, beloved by fans for their Halloween-themed designs, will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Boo Buckets, first introduced in the 1980s, have long been a symbol of Halloween nostalgia. This year, McDonald's is refreshing its pails with a new lineup of monster-themed designs. The collection includes white, orange and green buckets, along with a brand-new addition — a blue bucket. Each pail comes with themed stickers, allowing fans to personalize their buckets with a monstrous makeover.

With Halloween right around the corner, McDonald’s fans are eagerly awaiting the return of these iconic buckets to kick off the spook-tacular season.

If you're hoping to get your hands on a Boo Bucket, don't wait too long, though — these buckets will likely go fast.

