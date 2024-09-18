Freddy's Frozen Custard to expand to Seattle with 10 new WA locations

Burger lovers, rejoice. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is bringing its fan-favorite, fast-casual concept to the Seattle area for the first time.

The Wichita-based chain has signed a 10-unit franchise deal with Puget Sound Bites, Inc., led by franchisees Imrit Chattrath and Jasdeep Singh. The Seattle expansion is part of Freddy’s aggressive growth strategy, with 21 new locations planned across five U.S. markets.

The Seattle market deal marks Freddy's first foray into Washington state, with the new restaurants set to bring Freddy’s signature steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs and freshly churned frozen custard to a broader West Coast audience.

Freddy's Frozen Custard is known for it's cooked-to-order steakburgers and rich, creamy frozen custard. (Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers via Yelp)

"Our new journey with Freddy's has been driven by a deep belief in the brand's values and premium quality menu items," said franchisee Imrit Chattrath. "Their commitment to excellence solidified our decision to invest. We're eager to deliver that exceptional Freddy's dining experience to all the guests in our new markets."

Freddy’s franchise expansion continues to gain momentum nationwide. In addition to the Seattle development, new locations will open in West Central Illinois and East Iowa, New Jersey and Austin, Texas, bringing the total number of Freddy’s restaurants to over 530 across 36 states.

Seattle’s Freddy’s fans can expect the same high-quality dining experience that has earned the brand recognition across the industry, including being named number 23 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers list and number 67 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

The company’s focus on hospitality and fresh, premium ingredients remains at the core of its success. The Seattle expansion is expected to fuel more interest in Freddy’s franchising opportunities as the company continues to grow into new markets.

For more information on Freddy’s expansion, visit freddysfranchising.com.

