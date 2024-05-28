BOO Seattle EDM festival returns, pre-sale tickets available May 30

Halloween is still several months away, but spooky music lovers don't have to wait that long to get in on celebrations.

On May 30, pre-sale tickets go on sale for BOO Seattle, an annual two-day EDM festival on Halloweekend at the WAMU Theater in Seattle. The event features multiple themed stages, carnival rides, roaming performers and top DJs.

At noon, both general admission tickets and VIP tickets will be available for a $2.06 deposit.

The full price of a ticket ranges from $170 for GA to $260 for VIP.

Tickets are limited to four per person.

Set times will be released a few days before the event.

BOO Seattle information

Happening on Friday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the WAMU Theater (800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle). Both show days start at 5 p.m.

BOO Seattle costume guidelines

No drugs or drug paraphernalia

No costumes that resemble police, fire, security, or medical in any way

No handcuffs

No glass or ceramic masks

No full-face makeup that makes you unrecognizable from your government-issued photo ID

No items resembling weapons or weapon accessories, real or fictional (including whips, lightsabers, axes, pocket knives, swords, guns, fake weapons/props, etc.)

No violent props, including crops, whips, ropes, chains or tethers

No sharp metal spikes

Please remember that we are an inclusive community, and costumes/decorations should not misrepresent race, religion, or cultural heritage.

What can you bring into WAMU for BOO Seattle?

You can bring personal hygiene items in like deodorant, gun, hand sanitizer, wet wipes and lip balm. All of those items must be sealed upon entry. Other festival-specific things like fannypacks, totems, hula hoops, and glow sticks are allowed. Make sure you read what is permitted for those items, and others, before attending.

