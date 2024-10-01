Docs: Teen charged with assault after shooting near Tacoma high school

Prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection to a shooting near Lincoln High School in Tacoma on Monday.

According to charging documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, it was the teen's first day back after being suspended for carrying pepper spray and a knife. A supplemental report from Tacoma police says on his first day back, he confronted a classmate he had issues with and threatened him by saying he had a gun.

Given the threat, the classmate and their friend felt unsafe at school and started walking home.

According to court docs, the teen retrieved a gun from an apartment across the street from the school, then came up behind the two and held them at gunpoint from under his sweatshirt. He then punched one of the two, court docs say.

He told the victim's friend to record their fight on their cellphone, and he reportedly did it slowly to buy them time, court docs say. The victim then tackled the suspect, and two gunshots were fired.

The victim and his friend hit and kicked the teen, then ran, according to court docs. Once they got a few blocks away, the victim saw his left hand was covered in blood, and realized he had been shot twice.

Lincoln High School went into lockdown shortly after the gunshots were reported.

Tacoma police and a SWAT team made contact with the teenage suspect, who was at the apartment across from the school. He was arrested and booked into Remann Hall for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

While the teen has prior felony convictions, FOX 13 Seattle is withholding his name due to his age.

