K'Shawn Jimerson, the man accused of fatally stabbing a handyman in Renton, returned to court Thursday as the state sought to increase his bail to $2 million.

Jimerson, who just turned 20 years old, was released on $50,000 bail a day after the murder. The bond amount was set by Judge Michele Gehlsen, sparking outrage online.

According to prosecutors, new information influenced their request to raise Jimerson's bail amount. They cited an autopsy report from earlier this week that revealed the timing between the stabbings and the location. Attorneys pointed out the murder victim, 65-year-old Michael Gray, had multiple stab wounds to his back.

Prosecutors also referenced Ring camera footage of the altercation, capturing the moments before the fatal incident. The video shows Jimerson hitting Gray with a broom, and the victim chases Jimerson into the home.

What transpired inside the house remains unclear, but the defense argued the altercation escalated after Gray followed Jimerson into his residence.

"This video puts my client in danger," the defense attorney said, claiming it contributes to his portrayal as a "killer."

Jimerson’s attorney and family are pushing back against the release of the footage, expressing concerns over safety and fears of vigilante justice.

"People want to take matters into their own hands and attack my child," Jimerson’s mother said in court. "I feel like he’s being tried before he even had the opportunity to have a trial."

The judge overseeing the case acknowledged the public frustration but urged caution.

"I have a significant amount of empathy for the family and a significant amount of frustration frankly for the public expressing the desire for vigilante justice," the judge said.

While the State pushed for a $2 million bail, the court ultimately set Jimerson’s bail at $500,000, noting that he had no prior criminal record. If he posts bail, Jimerson will be placed on house arrest with an ankle monitor as the case moves forward.

