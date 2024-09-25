United States senators are raising serious concerns about the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) oversight of Boeing's Renton plant, following revelations that only 11 inspectors are responsible for monitoring 12,000 workers at the roughly 1 million-square-foot facility.

Lawmakers are questioning whether this inspector-to-worker ratio is sufficient to ensure safety at the site, which has faced scrutiny following a series of high-profile incidents.

Senators criticize FAA's lack of oversight

During a Senate subcommittee hearing, lawmakers pressed FAA officials on their oversight of Boeing, citing a recently released memo that alleged systemic problems within the aerospace giant.

According to the memo, Boeing personnel felt pressured to prioritize speed over quality. Additionally, the memo raised concerns that faulty parts may be going undocumented, increasing the risk that defective components could end up in airplanes.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was among those who voiced frustration with the FAA’s approach. "I want to make sure your agency is holding their feet to the fire," Hawley said during the hearing. "I worry about these reports that there’s this sort of fratty culture between the FAA and Boeing."

Renton Boeing plant under scrutiny

The Renton plant, located southeast of Seattle, has been at the center of attention after a faulty door plug caused a blowout on an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this year.

Senators questioned FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker about what has been done since the January 5 incident to improve safety standards at the plant.

Whitaker responded by noting that it had placed 11 inspectors on the floor at Renton and plans to add two more by the end of the year. These inspectors are expected to go to meetings, review audits and speak with employees.

"Our current assessment is that this is a good start and these inspectors are able to walk the line and talk to employees and we feel like we’re pretty well covered but we will continue to evaluate that number as we go forward," said Whitaker.

The FAA Administrator emphasized that this shift marked an important change in strategy, as previous oversight largely relied on audits of the company rather than direct, on-site inspections. However, several senators dismissed the move as insufficient.

The ratio of FAA inspectors to Boeing workers in Renton

Lawmakers were particularly critical of the current ratio of FAA inspectors to Boeing workers at the Renton plant.

With just 11 inspectors overseeing a workforce of 12,000, senators argued that the FAA’s efforts amounted to little more than a "token" gesture.

"They don't actually do the actual hands-on kind of quality control. You're still depending on Boeing employees to look at the parts, to review the assembly, to watch what's going on," criticized Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT). "So they are not really responsible for quality inspections."

