Where to watch the Seattle Seahawks, other NFL games: Week 3

The Seattle Seahawks jumped out to a 2-0 start in their first season with head coach Mike Macdonald at the helm.

Geno Smith is quietly playing some strong ball as the Seahawks host the Miami Dolphins in week 3.

Keep reading to find out how to watch, stream and listen to this week's Seahawks game.

Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass during the third quarter against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

How to watch Dolphins vs. Seahawks

When is the game?

The Miami Dolphins face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 22 at 1:05 p.m. PT / 4:05 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The game is available on CBS on cable, select streaming services and free over-the-air with an antenna. CBS is KIRO 7 in Seattle, KREM 2 in Spokane, KIMA/KEPR in Yakima/Tri-Cities, and KOIN 6 in Portland and Vancouver, Washington. Select subscription plans may stream the game on Paramount+ depending on your location.

Who is calling the game on TV?

CBS' Kevin Harlan is on play-by-play duty while Trent Green will provide analysis, and Melanie Collins reports from the sidelines.

What radio station is Seahawks game on?

You can also listen to the Seahawks radio broadcast in the Seattle area on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. You can also listen to it on the Seahawks mobile app and on Sirius XM Radio.

Who will call the game on the radio?

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman call the game with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

NFL Power Rankings

The Chiefs, Texans and Lions topping FOX Sports’ power rankings for the week.

Week 3 features some key games between 2-0 teams, including the Texans at the Vikings and the Chargers at the Steelers. And one of the best matchups will be America’s Game of the Week: the somehow winless Ravens visiting the inconsistent Cowboys.

Here’s a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

How to watch the NFL on FOX

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, Hulu, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV and others.

Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England at N.Y. Jets: 8:15 p.m. ET (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 22

N.Y. Giants at Cleveland: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago at Indianapolis: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston at Minnesota: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh: 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver at Tampa Bay: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay at Tennessee: 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina at Las Vegas: 4 p.m ET (CBS)

Miami at Seattle: 4 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore at Dallas: 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas City at Atlanta: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23

Jacksonville at Buffalo: 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Washington at Cincinnati: 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC)

America’s Game of the Week

Baltimore heads to Dallas in a matchup between two talented teams with legitimate question marks. The Ravens came within inches of beating the Chiefs in Week 1 and then lost to the Raiders by a field goal with 27 seconds remaining.

For a team that could easily be 2-0, avoiding an 0-3 start will be critical. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

"We've got to find our mojo," quarterback Lamar Jackson said after the Ravens' loss on Sunday afternoon. "We've got to find (it), and do what we do, because that's not us at all."

Dallas, meanwhile, embarrassed Cleveland in Week 1 but then struggled in a 44-19 loss to the Saints. The Cowboys had won 16 straight regular-season games at home before being dominated by New Orleans.

"This is adversity. Don't shy from it," the Cowboys' Micah Parsons offered. "I'm happy that I get to see tomorrow because I believe there's a lot of things that need to be fixed."

