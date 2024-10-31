1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Vancouver Mall

One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting inside the Vancouver Mall Thursday night, according to police.

The Vancouver Police Department says there is no active threat inside the mall. Many had to shelter in place during the shooting.

The injured victims were taken to an area hospital and police are investigating the scene.

Police also told those still inside the mall to find an open exit, and said there is a reunification area outside the Hobby Lobby for anyone who was separated.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are currently unknown.

Vancouver Police initially posted online about the incident around 8 p.m., saying they were responding to a disturbance. A trick-or-treating event was happening inside the mall from 5 to 8 p.m.

The public is asked to avoid the area as police investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

