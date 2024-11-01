1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting in Tacoma

A man was killed, and another man taken into police custody, after a fatal shooting near Tacoma's Thea Foss Waterway.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near East D Street and East 15th Street around 11:00 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. Tacoma firefighters arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving aid, but the man died from his injuries.

Authorities say another man believed to be involved in the shooting was taken into police custody and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

Detectives are collecting evidence at the scene of the incident, and police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

