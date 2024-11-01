Washington to retire Kelsey Plum's jersey in historic move

Kelsey Plum will become the first women's basketball player in Washington history to have her jersey retired.

The school announced Friday that Plum's No. 10 jersey will be hung from the rafters on Jan. 18, 2025, when Washington takes on Purdue.

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 11: Washingtons Kelsey Plum addressed the media after she became the PAC-12 All-Time leading scorer when she scored 44 Points against Boise State. Washington won 92-66 over Boise State on December 11, 2016, at Alaska Airlines A Expand

Plum, in a statement released by the school, said she was proud to be Husky and that Washington shaped her as a player and a person.

"It means the world to me to receive this honor and to celebrate it with my family, friends and alumni," she said.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Kelsey Plum #10 of the Las Vegas Aces and Gabby Williams #5 of the Seattle Storm share in a moment after the game at Climate Pledge Arena on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly a Expand

Plum was expected to be on hand Saturday when the Huskies football team takes on Southern California.

Plum played at Washington from 2013-17 and departed as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader with 3,527 points. Caitlin Clark of Iowa broke that record last season.

Plum helped the Las Vegas Aces to WNBA championships in 2022 and 2023. She won a gold medal with the U.S. women's team at the Paris Olympics and also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 3x3 basketball.

