VIDEO: Former UW football players assault bicyclist in Seattle

Newly released video shows the moments two former University of Washington football players assaulted a bicyclist in what Seattle police describe as a road rage incident.

The Seattle Police Department identified the suspects as Tylin "Tybo" Rogers and teammate Diesel Gordon. Rogers was already facing two rape charges when the attack happened, with investigations still ongoing.

The incident unfolded back on March 11. According to the police report, the victim, Camden Malone, was riding his bike home from work on UW's campus after learning his roommate at Shoreline Community College had just died, and he was upset.

Malone said Gordon and Rogers were behind him in a car, honking and cursing at him to get off the road. Then, Malone says he flipped off the vehicle, and the players tried to hit him.

In response, Malone spit on Gordon, and they began chasing after him, the report says.

Cameras show Malone getting off his bike and going down a stairwell on NE 50th Street, and the two players getting out of their car to follow him.

Gordon is heard calling Malone a homophobic slur and spits on him several times before Rogers comes in and shoves the victim to the ground.

Rogers then hits Malone in the face so hard it sends his glasses flying, which Rogers then stomps on.

Investigators say they were able to identify Rogers and Gordon as the suspects because their pictures on the UW Football roster website matched up with who they saw on the surveillance footage. Additionally, police say they were wearing gear exclusively given to players on the team.

FOX 13 Seattle talked to Malone about the attack, which he said made him fear for his life.

"I thought my life was over, and I was in danger," said Camden Malone. "I tried my best to get away, and it was just gut-wrenching when I found out they did see, where I went, and they were coming down to get me."

Rogers was cut from the Husky football team after the rape allegations against him went public. He's accused of raping two college-aged students in separate incidents just days apart last year.

Rogers had apparently been suspended from the team in November 2023, but returned to practice in December and played in the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff Championship game.

Gordon entered the transfer portal back in April.

Both players initially pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault in May. Rogers faced a judge in the case on Thursday.

