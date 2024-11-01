A man was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 5 in Arlington, Washington.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on I-5 near 172nd St. near the Arlington airport.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the driver, a 20-year-old man, lost control of his vehicle, then hit a ditch. The vehicle then rolled over, hit a pole and caught on fire.

Nobody else was hurt, and no other vehicles were involved.

No further details have been released.

