2 dogs killed in Arlington house fire, home a total loss

A family is trying to rebuild after their Arlington home caught fire.

The fire broke out Tuesday morning at a home located at 30217 Oso Loop Road.

Fire chief Willie Harper said the fire started from a generator that was on the porch and too close to the home. Harper said that a large gust of wind blew the fire all the way through the house in one fell swoop.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Two adults and four children lived in the home, but only one adult was home at the time of the fire.

She was able to escape without injury.

Unfortunately, two of the three family dogs died in the flames.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild.