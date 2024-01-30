Deadly crash shuts down southbound I-5 near Arlington, troopers investigating

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash that fully blocked southbound I-5 near Arlington Tuesday morning.

Just after 3:00 a.m., the WSP sent an alert saying that the southbound lanes were fully blocked at milepost 205 due to a crash involving a semi-truck, an SUV and a motorcycle.

WSDOT

At least one person was killed in the crash.

Troopers said southbound I-5 was closed at 172nd St. NE, with no estimated time of reopening.

At around 5:30 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation sent an alert to the public saying that the traffic backup from the crash had reached more than two miles long. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes.

This is a developing story as the investigation continues.