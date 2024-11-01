Washingtonians will see last 5 pm sunset of the year Saturday

After Saturday, the next time we see a 5 p.m. sunset Joe Biden will no longer be the president and Super Bowl LIX will be just two weeks away.

It is nearly time to "fall back" as daylight saving time comes to an end in the United States.

We will lose an hour of sleep overnight into Sunday morning. This means the 5:49 p.m. sunset on Saturday, November 2 will be the last one residents in the Evergreen State will see until 2025.

The early-morning Sunday time change will set the stage for a 4:47 p.m. Sunset on November 3.

The next time we will see a 5 p.m. sunset will be on January 25, 2025.

