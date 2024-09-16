When does daylight saving time end in Seattle? What you need to know

For Seattleites, the end of daylight saving time (DST) means more morning light for commutes but an earlier dusk. It also means an extra hour of sleep to make the seasonal adjustment as the Pacific Northwest heads into winter.

So when exactly does daylight saving time end? Keep reading for everything to know about the time change.

When does daylight saving time end in Seattle in 2024?

On Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at 2:00 a.m., daylight saving time (DST) will come to an end in Seattle. Residents will need to turn their clocks back one hour, marking the return to standard time.

This annual "fall back" provides an extra hour of sleep, but it also means that sunrise and sunset will occur about an hour earlier than the previous day, leading to darker evenings.

What happens when daylight saving time ends?

As clocks fall back, Seattle will experience brighter mornings and earlier nightfall. The shift helps adjust daylight hours to align with winter's shorter days, bringing more light to early risers.

On November 3, the sun will rise earlier in the morning and set sooner in the evening.

Why do we have daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time was first implemented in the U.S. in 1918 during World War I as a means to conserve fuel. The idea was to reduce the need for artificial lighting in the evening, saving energy. The practice was later revived during World War II and became standardized under the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Will daylight saving time become permanent?

There has been ongoing discussion about making DST permanent. In 2022, the U.S. Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which proposed year-round daylight saving time. However, the bill has yet to be approved by the House of Representatives, leaving the future of DST uncertain.

Which states in the U.S. observe daylight saving time?

Everywhere in the U.S., except Hawaii and most of Arizona, observes the time change. To make matters more confusing, Navajo Nation in Arizona does observe DST. Some U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, also do not change their clocks twice a year, FOX Weather noted.

When does daylight saving time start again?

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, we will spring forward one hour. This means Seattleites will "spring forward" and lose one hour of sleep.

