Two men stabbed in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

Police are investigating a stabbing that left two men injured in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood early Friday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 2:26 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the corner of E Olive Way and Bellevue Ave. The calls that came in reported a man being stabbed in the head and arms.

Patrol units arrived and found a victim with three stab wounds.

While treating the victim, a bystander told officers that a second victim had been stabbed at the location of the initial incident.

Both victim’s injuries were considered non-life threatening. No suspects have been identified.

Following the incident, police activity escalated in the area as the East Precinct prioritized emergency calls. The shift in focus was a direct response to the stabbing and a surge in nightlife-related incidents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.