Seattle police arrest fugitive after making threats at LGBTQ nightclub

Seattle police arrested a fugitive wanted in Colorado after he made threats at a LGBTQ nightclub and assaulted an employee in the Capitol Hill neighborhood over the weekend.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a nightclub off Broadway East after a 58-year-old man asked an employee about a cover fee and reportedly got upset, and made statements about "shooting up the club," investigators said.

According to police, the employee reported the suspect threw objects at him.

Witnesses told officers, the suspect made the threat and punched the employee before leaving the scene.

He was located on Broadway East and East John Street, and officers arrested him.

As the suspect was being taken to the King County Jail, the suspect threatened the officers.

He was booked on charges of assault 4, three counts of felony harassment and was wanted on a fugitive warrant from Denver, Colorado for driving under the influence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

