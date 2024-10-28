Proposed bill aims to curb gun violence at Seattle nightclubs

Seattle city council member Tanya Woo held a press conference proposing a new ordinance on Monday, aimed at curbing gun violence around after-hours nightclubs.

Particularly, incidents of gun violence that occur after the typical 2 a.m. cutoff time.

The ordinance was prompted, in part, by the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Francisco David Escatell at a SODO afterhours club in August. It was also inspired by the loss of Woo's own friend, Donnie Chin, who was shot and killed in 2015.

Seattle Police have documented 38 shootings this year at clubs, with 15 occurring between 2–5 a.m., comprising 11% of all shootings in the city.

Escatell's sister, Carol, spoke at Woo's press conference, which comes a week before the election for the Seattle City Council District 8.

Woo says the proposed legislation does not aim to indiscriminately shut down small businesses, but to improve safety in areas of congregation as the city continues to grow.

Key elements of the ordinance require that no one under 21 is permitted in these venues, alcohol cannot be sold or supplied past 2 a.m. — though these are already mandated by state and city law. It further requires that clubs employ two trained security guards who will check for guns. Surveillance cameras are to be placed at all exit doors, with unrestricted access provided to the Seattle Police Department, and the establishments must close by 5 a.m.

For clubs wishing to operate past 2 a.m., the cost of applying for a permit is $250. The license can be denied or revoked if any reports of shootings or safety concerns arise within 500 feet of the venue, or if it becomes a public nuisance property.

In instances of non-compliance, fines start at $1,000 for a first offense, with subsequent violations potentially leading to a misdemeanor charge and up to 90 days in jail.

The Escatell family sees the regulation as a step toward safer nightlife for young adults and hopes it will hold venues accountable for their patrons' safety. The proposed measures will not affect businesses that choose to close by the 2 a.m. deadline.

