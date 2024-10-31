Fatal crash on I-405 blocks northbound lanes in Bothell

Traffic is fully blocked on northbound I-405 in Bothell Thursday night following a fatal crash involving two cars.

According to Washington State Patrol, a vehicle spun out on the freeway near Northeast 195th Street, hit the barrier, and was struck by another car. The driver of the car that spun out died.

As of 9 p.m., northbound traffic on I-405 is fully blocked. Traffic is being routed around the scene using 195th.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says backups have reached two miles. There is no ETA for reopening.

Troopers are working to determine if impairment was a factor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

