Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

article

Mount Rainier National Park officials announced that the Paradise Sledding Area will be closed for the entire 2024-25 winter season.

According to a Wednesday press release detailing the 2024-25 winter access schedule, the NPS announced that the sledding runs will be closed while staff members focus on plowing roads and parking lots to maintain access to the area.

The Paradise area will also start operating four days a week, allowing vehicle access Fridays through Mondays, beginning on Nov. 12.

The Longmire area will remain open seven days a week. Winter camping at Paradise will only be available Friday through Sunday, depending on weather conditions.

According to the NPS, winter recreation access in the rest of the park will remain unchanged. However, annual closures on SR-410 and SR-123 will be happening soon at the northeast, east and southeast park boundaries.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police release new info of suspect behind OR, WA ballot box fires

WA Boeing machinists union endorses latest contract offer, vote scheduled

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Vancouver Mall

Pregnant mom in 'grave' situation after thieves steal car just before Halloween

WA woman pleads ‘not guilty’ to armed robbery kink-based sex scams

Seattle Public Schools to pay $16M to former student alleging years of sexual abuse

Suspect in Point Defiance Park stabbing deemed fit for trial

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.

For more information, please visit Mount Rainier National Park's website.