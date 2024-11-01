Nearly 8,000 people impacted by Seattle power outage

A power outage struck Seattle on Friday, affecting nearly 8,000 customers. The outage was mainly along Westlake Ave. just west of Lake Union.

The cause of the disruption, according to Seattle City Light, was still under investigation as of 10:00 a.m. An estimated time of restorating was not immediately available.

Crews were dispatched promptly and are working tirelessly to restore service.

A look at power outages in Seattle as of 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024. (Seattle City Light)

In the face of such unexpected power outages, residents can take several steps to stay safe and minimize disruption to their routines. Here are tips to consider:

Safety First:

Avoid downed power lines and treat them, and anything touching them, as live electricity. Report them immediately to Seattle City Light.

Use flashlights instead of candles to prevent the risk of fire.

Food Preservation:

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; an unopened fridge can keep food cold for about four hours, while a full freezer can maintain its temperature for about 48 hours.

Place a block of ice inside the refrigerator to enhance the cold if power is expected to be out for an extended period.

Communication:

Keep a portable, battery-powered radio to stay updated on the power restoration process.

Use a car charger to charge mobile devices; keep conversations brief to conserve battery life.

Comfort:

Layer clothing and use blankets to stay warm.

During daylight hours, stay in the brightest part of the house or use the time to go to a location that has power.

Practical Measures:

Manually open electronic garage doors or gates.

If safe, consider a trip to the store for supplies, but be cautious as traffic lights may be out, creating dangerous road conditions.

For more information, contact: Seattle City Light online or call customer service at 206-684-3000.

