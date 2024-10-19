Western WA power outages pop up as atmospheric river, high winds move in

Thousands of Puget Sound-area residents are without power Saturday as an atmospheric river and high winds move in to the region.

As of 10 a.m., about 14,500 customers do not have power. The outages stretch from as far north as the border with Canada near Haynie and Bellingham, down to areas like Fairfax outside of Tacoma.

Puget Sound Energy outage map as of 10 a.m. on 10/19/24

The estimated times for restoration of power are currently ranging from noon until 4 p.m. on October 19.

The largest outage is in the Kitsap County area, near places like Poulsbo, Four COrners, and Kingston, among others.

While some of the outages remain under investigation, trees and vegetation are the listed cause for many of Saturday's outages.

This comes as large areas of Western Washington remain under a wind advisory until 2 p.m.

Full Puget Sound Energy outage map here.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

White animal seen wandering in Portland, OR identified as Arctic fox

Navy Growler jet crash in WA: What may have happened near Mt. Rainier

Man charged with murder after body found in suitcase near Seattle encampment

When are ballots mailed in Washington state?

Growths, lumps seen on some deer in Washington

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.