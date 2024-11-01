WA ski resorts welcome early La Niña snowfall in Autumn

November is here, which officially marks the time when skiers and snowboarders begin obsessively monitoring resort webcams, tallying snow totals in anticipation of a glorious ski season opener.

Many resorts in western Washington are already posting photos of significant snowfall on their ski runs—a promising sign that this year's La Niña winter weather season could be more epic and reliable compared to last year's El Niño.

Keep reading to check out the preseason snowfall at Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass, Mission Ridge, White Pass and Hurricane Ridge.

Summit at Snoqualmie snow report

According to the Summit at Snoqualmie's Facebook page, snow officially arrived at the summit on Nov. 1, with 3–4 inches in the last 24 hours.

One user commented on the resort's Nov. 1 Facebook post saying, "It's like the snow knew Halloween was over and winter has begun!"

Crystal Mountain snow report

Crystal Mountain is getting a head start on a nice base layer for the 2024-25 ski season. The resort's website is not reporting snow totals quite yet, but there appears to be a few inches blanketing the slopes.

"Keep up the stoke and think snow, winter is right around the corner," the resort posted on its Facebook page on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 20, Crystal reported their first snow of the season.

Stevens Pass snow report

Stevens Pass says, "It's all about that base". The resort shared multiple photos on Facebook showing snow-covered ski runs.

The resort's website has not started tallying snowfall totals yet; however, according to its social media accounts, the first dusting was reported on Oct. 17.

Mission Ridge snow report

Artificial snowmaking officially kicked off at Mission Ridge on the night of Halloween; simultaneously, Mother Nature provided a few inches of the organic stuff, marking the season's first snow.

The resort is not reporting any 24-hour snow totals, but they are reporting a base depth of 15 inches at Midway.

White Pass snow report

White Pass Ski Area is celebrating its first significant snowfall, marking the beginning of "SNovember".

The resort's website is reporting one inch of snow in the last 24 hours, paving the way for the start of a solid base layer.

Hurricane Ridge snow report

"12 inches and counting" is the Nov. 1 snow report from Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area.

