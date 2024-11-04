3 people injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

Three people were injured in a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood Monday night, police say.

The shooting happened at 2nd Avenue and Blanchard Street. The Seattle Police Department initially posted online about the incident at 5:19 p.m.

Three people were injured in the shooting, according to an update from SPD at 5:24 p.m.

No suspect description is available at this time. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

FOX 13 Seattle is working to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.