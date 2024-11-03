Police, SWAT arrest 22-year-old for Halloween shooting at Vancouver, WA mall

Police out of Vancouver, Washington have arrested a man suspected of shooting three people in a Vancouver mall on Halloween.

A 22-year-old was arrested inside a home on November 2, according to Vancouver police.

A shooting happened on Halloween night at a Vancouver, Wash. mall. (KPTV - FOX 12 Oregon)

SWAT was called in to assist with the arrest once law enforcement identified the suspected shooter and received information of where he was.

Travis Ward is now booked into the Clark County Jail for the following crimes:

One count of murder

Two counts of first-degree assault

Detectives have identified the two females who were pictured in the Crime Stopper release. They were cooperative with detectives regarding this investigation.

Neither are considered suspects or persons of interest in the crime.The investigation is continuing and nothing further is being released at this time.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

VIDEO: Former UW football players assault bicyclist in Seattle

Tacoma police investigating Halloween homicide

Seattle will 'fall back' this weekend with earlier sunsets ahead

WA ski resorts welcome early La Niña snowfall in Autumn

Washington to retire Kelsey Plum's jersey in historic move

Idaho health department first to block COVID-19 vaccine access

Paradise sledding area at WA's Mount Rainier closed this winter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 livestreams from across the nation.