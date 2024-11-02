Police looking for two women after shooting in Vancouver, WA mall

article

Police out of Vancouver, Washington are hoping the public can help connect them with two women who were present around the time of a deadly Halloween shooting.

As officers try to piece together the circumstances leading up to the October 31 shooting at a mall, they are looking to speak with two people who were in the vicinity.

One of the women was with a small child at the time. Police say they are looking for the women, however the pair are not believed to be involved in the shooting.

A shooting happened on Halloween night at a Vancouver, Wash. mall. (KPTV - FOX 12 Oregon)

Anyone with information is asked to contact on the identity of the pictured people are asked to submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information reported to Crime Stoppers of Oregon that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime, but tipsters must remain anonymous. Secure and anonymous tips can be left at http://crimestoppersoforegon.com , or you can visit the app store and download P3 tips for smartphones or tablets.

